Nightly News

RSV, flu, Covid cases impacting U.S. hospitals

01:43

Hospitals are bracing for a long winter as they feel the impact of the “tripledemic” of RSV, flu and Covid. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reports on the response from health officials.Dec. 23, 2022

