Nightly News

RSV surge filling pediatric hospital beds across the country

01:48

Across the country, 25 states and Washington, D.C. are reporting that at least three-fourths of their pediatric hospital beds are full, as RSV cases are surging. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez visited a major children’s hospital in Boston to get a closer look at the crisis.Nov. 16, 2022

