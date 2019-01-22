Rudy Giuliani: I am afraid it will be on my gravestone. ‘Rudy Giuliani: He lied for Trump’01:20
In an interview with The New Yorker where he was asked about his legacy, the president’s lawyer added, “I don’t think that will be it … I don’t think, as a lawyer, I ever said anything that’s untruthful.”
