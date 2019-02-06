Watch live: President Trump delivers the State of the Union address

Runner kills mountain lion that attacked him on trail

00:52

A runner was jogging along a trail in northern Colorado when he turned around to find an 80-pound mountain lion lunging for him. The animal bit him in the face and wrist, but he fought back, tore free, and somehow managed to kill the lion in self-defense with his bare hands.Feb. 6, 2019

  

