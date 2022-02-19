Russia appears to be building a case for war in Eastern Ukraine, officials say
01:53
Russian-backed separatists put out a barrage of images on social media appearing to show an orphanage being evacuated, air raid sirens and a supposed car bomb, which Ukraine says was staged. Ukraine accuses them of firing on Ukrainian territory in an attempt to bait them into an attack. Russian President Putin has insisted he will not invade.Feb. 19, 2022
