Russia blaming Ukraine for death of close Putin ally’s daughter

Russia’s top intelligence agency is blaming Ukrainian spies for the car bomb explosion near Moscow that killed the daughter of a close Putin ally. Alexander Dugin’s 29-year-old daughter was in the car when the explosion went off. Russian President Putin called the death a “vile, cruel crime” in a letter to the Dugin family. A Ukrainian presidential advisor is blasting Russia’s “propaganda” as living in a “fictional world.”Aug. 22, 2022