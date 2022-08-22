IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Free school lunch program is ending, leaving families scrambling

    03:03

  • Formerly paralyzed man swims from Alcatraz with a powerful message

    01:47

  • Antisemitic incidents on the rise in the U.S.

    01:41

  • Remains of missing teen Kiely Rodni believed to be found, police say

    01:39

  • Police officers suspended and placed on leave after video shows them violently beating a man

    01:53
  • Now Playing

    Russia blaming Ukraine for death of close Putin ally’s daughter

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Trump files new lawsuit over Mar-a-Lago search

    01:19

  • Record rainfall swamps the Southwest

    03:13

  • The history of the Navajo Code Talkers in World War II and the mission to preserve their memory

    03:03

  • Streaming wars: the duel of debuting medieval fantasies

    01:47

  • Classrooms nationwide turn to virtual classrooms to fill in teacher gaps

    02:44

  • NBC Polls shows a mixed landscape for 2022 elections

    02:02

  • Daughter of President Putin’s ally killed in car bombing

    02:08

  • Tourists stranded at Carlsbad Caverns as southwest faces unrelenting rain

    02:08

  • Bride’s brother-in-law secretly learns ASL before officiating wedding in order to include deaf flower girl

    02:14

  • Teachers speak out about decision to leave the classroom for good

    02:47

  • Orlando pilot who crashed plane on Orlando street tells NBC News how he survived

    01:53

  • Mike Pence tells AP he never took classified material while in office

    02:09

  • E. Coli outbreak in several states possibly tied to Wendy’s

    02:15

  • 18 million under flood alerts nationwide

    01:50

Nightly News

Russia blaming Ukraine for death of close Putin ally’s daughter

01:28

Russia’s top intelligence agency is blaming Ukrainian spies for the car bomb explosion near Moscow that killed the daughter of a close Putin ally. Alexander Dugin’s 29-year-old daughter was in the car when the explosion went off. Russian President Putin called the death a “vile, cruel crime” in a letter to the Dugin family. A Ukrainian presidential advisor is blasting Russia’s “propaganda” as living in a “fictional world.”Aug. 22, 2022

  • Free school lunch program is ending, leaving families scrambling

    03:03

  • Formerly paralyzed man swims from Alcatraz with a powerful message

    01:47

  • Antisemitic incidents on the rise in the U.S.

    01:41

  • Remains of missing teen Kiely Rodni believed to be found, police say

    01:39

  • Police officers suspended and placed on leave after video shows them violently beating a man

    01:53
  • Now Playing

    Russia blaming Ukraine for death of close Putin ally’s daughter

    01:28

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All