Russia blows up last bridge of a major city in Ukrainian province

Today, the last bridge out of Sievierodonetsk was blown up. Sievierodonetsk is the last major city in the Luhansk province that is not under Russian control. Prior to the war, Russia controlled Crimea and some of the Donbas region, but now they occupy a vast area of Eastern and Southern Ukraine. President Putin’s current goal is to control the Donbas region as President Zelenskyy says Russia already controls 20 percent of the country.June 14, 2022