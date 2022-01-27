Russia builds up troops along Ukraine border with ‘many more’ potentially on the way
Russia is continuing its military buildup for a possible invasion of Ukraine, with one western intelligence official telling NBC News that Russia has 112,000 to 120,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders with “more, maybe many more, on the way.” Russia says it’s all in response to “hysterical threats” from the West.Jan. 27, 2022
