    Russia-China border town shows countries’ deepening ties

    02:17
Nightly News

Russia-China border town shows countries’ deepening ties

02:17

As the “no limits” partnership between Russia and China deepens, there’s no better example of the countries’ bond than along their 2,600-mile shared border. NBC News’ Janis Mackey Frayer takes us there.May 19, 2023

    Russia-China border town shows countries’ deepening ties

    02:17
