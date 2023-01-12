IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Russia claims first battlefield breakthrough in months

01:18

Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed his private army had taken control of the city of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, which Ukraine disputed. If true, it would mark a rare Russian victory after months of defeat. NBC News’ Matt Bradley has more details on the ongoing conflict. Jan. 12, 2023

