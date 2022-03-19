IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
One child who continues to defy all odds 02:24 Interest in electric vehicles grows as gas prices rise 02:21 Race to contain deadly Texas wildfires 01:49 Four missing marines after Osprey crash 01:17 Russia’s propaganda machine 01:50 Ukraine continues to resist 24 days into invasion 02:31
Now Playing
Russia claims use of hypersonic missile for first time in Ukraine war 02:48
UP NEXT
Most medical debt will soon be removed from credit reports 01:27 Russia targets civilians in Kyiv 03:44 Biden warns Xi Jinping against aiding Russia 01:40 Russian invasion: Ukraine and U.S. officials warn of mayor kidnappings 01:43 Displaced Ukrainians battling hunger amid Russian invasion 01:44 Kentucky inmate rescued factory employees from Mayfield tornado destruction 01:44 Storms cause destruction in Southeast and Texas wildfire turns deadly 01:30 Growing concern as Covid cases rise overseas 01:47 Disaster-struck communities still struggling after FEMA aid denied 02:34 NTSB says 13-year-old driving truck in deadly crash involving college golf team 01:28 Smuggling networks hiding drugs in critical airplane tech, Homeland Security says 01:27 Ukrainian refugees taking shelter in churches 01:39 Ukrainian refugees flee besieged Mariupol 01:46 Russia claims use of hypersonic missile for first time in Ukraine war 02:48
Russia says it has begun using hypersonic missiles, causing more damage in Ukraine as the death toll grows. Ukraine says at least 112 children have died and another 140 have been wounded since the beginning of the invasion.
March 19, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
One child who continues to defy all odds 02:24 Interest in electric vehicles grows as gas prices rise 02:21 Race to contain deadly Texas wildfires 01:49 Four missing marines after Osprey crash 01:17 Russia’s propaganda machine 01:50 Ukraine continues to resist 24 days into invasion 02:31