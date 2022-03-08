Russia escalates assault on Kyiv as civilians try to escape
03:58
Ukrainian forces blew up a bridge to slow the Russian advance, which is making the evacuation of civilians from Kyiv more difficult. As Ukrainians try to escape, Russian troops are firing upon them. A disturbing video shows a rocket strike that killed at least four people, three from one family.March 8, 2022
How the Russian invasion has upended life for Ukrainians
00:57
Inside NATO drills in Latvia near the Russian border
01:28
Ukrainian families fleeing war hope for safe future for their children
02:54
Now Playing
Russia escalates assault on Kyiv as civilians try to escape
03:58
UP NEXT
Gas prices skyrocket across U.S. as national average passes 2008 record
01:34
Supreme Court rejects bid to reinstate Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction