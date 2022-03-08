IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How the Russian invasion has upended life for Ukrainians

    00:57

  • Inside NATO drills in Latvia near the Russian border

    01:28

  • Ukrainian families fleeing war hope for safe future for their children

    02:54
  • Now Playing

    Russia escalates assault on Kyiv as civilians try to escape

    03:58
  • UP NEXT

    Gas prices skyrocket across U.S. as national average passes 2008 record

    01:34

  • Supreme Court rejects bid to reinstate Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction

    01:39

  • Inside CDC as U.S. adjusts to ‘new normal’

    02:43

  • Hope from the keys of a piano

    01:13

  • The small town of Rivne is united by faith

    01:45

  • WNBA Player imprisoned in Russia

    01:42

  • Trail of destruction by tornadoes leaves seven dead

    01:48

  • Gas prices continue to climb, shocking Americans

    01:44

  • U.S. in talks to boost Ukrainian defenses and ban Russian oil

    02:09

  • Behind the scenes of Lester Holt’s journey into Ukraine

    03:03

  • Ukrainians accuse Russia of breaking a ceasefire for second night in a row

    02:56

  • Sunflowers marking support for Ukraine

    01:59

  • Spring break travel costs spike

    02:14

  • Thousands of American volunteers to fight alongside Ukrainians

    02:07

  • U.S. gas prices soar

    02:06

  • Zelenskyy meets with U.S. lawmakers in virtual call

    01:01

Nightly News

Russia escalates assault on Kyiv as civilians try to escape

03:58

Ukrainian forces blew up a bridge to slow the Russian advance, which is making the evacuation of civilians from Kyiv more difficult. As Ukrainians try to escape, Russian troops are firing upon them. A disturbing video shows a rocket strike that killed at least four people, three from one family.March 8, 2022

  • How the Russian invasion has upended life for Ukrainians

    00:57

  • Inside NATO drills in Latvia near the Russian border

    01:28

  • Ukrainian families fleeing war hope for safe future for their children

    02:54
  • Now Playing

    Russia escalates assault on Kyiv as civilians try to escape

    03:58
  • UP NEXT

    Gas prices skyrocket across U.S. as national average passes 2008 record

    01:34

  • Supreme Court rejects bid to reinstate Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction

    01:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All