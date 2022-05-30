IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Russia heads deeper into eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region

01:56

Russian troops are reinforcing their positions to drive deeper into the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. The Russians are about a mile from the village of Severk, where they cut power and running water. A hospital has become a shelter for 39 people, and the hospital no longer has medicine.May 30, 2022

