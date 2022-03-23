Russia intensifies attacks in Kyiv but is losing territory, according to Ukraine officials
01:55
Russia has significantly intensified attacks in and around Kyiv over the last 24 hours. Russian forces are actively trying to encircle the Ukrainian capital. Though a resident says Russia has bombed the city four times, the Russians are not advancing.March 23, 2022
