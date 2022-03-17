IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Growing concern as Covid cases rise overseas 01:47 Disaster-struck communities still struggling after FEMA aid denied 02:34 NTSB says 13-year-old driving truck in deadly crash involving college golf team 01:28 Smuggling networks hiding drugs in critical airplane tech, Homeland Security says 01:27 Ukrainian refugees taking shelter in churches 01:39 Ukrainian refugees flee besieged Mariupol 01:46
Now Playing
Russia intensifies attacks on civilians in Ukraine 03:12
UP NEXT
Zelenskyy pleads for more U.S. help in virtual address to Congress 02:57 NBC News Exclusive: One-on-one with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy 04:42 Ukraine says Russia bombed Mariupol theater used as shelter 01:18 Ukraine crisis: Inside refugee shelter above Lviv train station 01:30 At least nine killed in crash involving New Mexico college golf team 01:30 Advocates Angelina Jolie and Ruth Glenn welcome Violence Against Women Act renewal 02:40 Ukrainian orchestra holds concerts to support country at war 01:21 Angelina Jolie on Violence Against Women Act reauthorization: The system is 'unbelievably broken' 01:43 Exclusive: Zelenskyy speaks on Biden's World War III concerns 01:05 Inside Zhytomyr, Ukraine as Russian attacks devastate the community 01:38 Suspect arrested in deadly attacks on homeless people 01:39 1.5 million children flee war in Ukraine as refugees arrive in more of Europe 01:43 Russia using long range attacks to demolish Ukrainian cities 03:10 Russia intensifies attacks on civilians in Ukraine 03:12
Children were among those sheltered in a Mariupol theater basement that was bombed by Russian forces. Officials say the shelter remained intact. Russia also struck an apartment building in Chernihiv.
March 17, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Growing concern as Covid cases rise overseas 01:47 Disaster-struck communities still struggling after FEMA aid denied 02:34 NTSB says 13-year-old driving truck in deadly crash involving college golf team 01:28 Smuggling networks hiding drugs in critical airplane tech, Homeland Security says 01:27 Ukrainian refugees taking shelter in churches 01:39 Ukrainian refugees flee besieged Mariupol 01:46