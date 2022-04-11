IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • USC launches high school program to diversify the architecture field

    01:42
  • Now Playing

    Russia is jamming U.S.-provided GPS signals in Ukraine, U.S. general says

    01:42
  • UP NEXT

    App launched after death of Daunte Wright offers legal guidance, records traffic stops

    02:05

  • Facing rising crime, Biden implements new federal regulations for ghost guns

    01:42

  • Covid cases continue to rise ahead of Passover and Easter

    01:39

  • Ukrainian survivor of Russian kidnapping and rape shares her story

    03:12

  • Russia shifts its offensive east while Zelenskyy pleads with the U.S. for more weapons

    02:47

  • Egg prices soar before Passover and Easter

    01:47

  • Dallas Police design new domestic violence training for all recruits

    02:48

  • San Jose Home Depot engulfed in massive fire

    01:25

  • Political figures testing positive for Covid after Washington dinner

    02:03

  • General Aleksandr Dvornikov becomes Russia’s new ground commander in Ukraine

    01:43

  • Russian forces prepare for new attacks in Eastern Ukraine

    02:23

  • Florida police officer creates soccer team to welcome immigrant children

    02:27

  • The woman trying to change the face of crypto investors

    02:33

  • Axiom crew arrives at ISS

    01:29

  • Shanghai in lockdown as Covid-19 cases rise

    01:46

  • One city’s potential return to indoor mask mandate

    01:56

  • What is a war crime and will Putin be held accountable?

    02:09

  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s surprise visit to Kyiv

    02:22

Nightly News

Russia is jamming U.S.-provided GPS signals in Ukraine, U.S. general says

01:42

General David Thompson at the Pentagon says Russia is interfering with the U.S.-provided GPS signals in Ukraine. Russia has also reportedly jammed the GPS system used by civilian aircraft along its borders with Finland. U.S. commanders say Russia has not yet attacked U.S. GPS satellites in orbit, but the U.S. Space Force will be keeping an eye out.April 11, 2022

  • USC launches high school program to diversify the architecture field

    01:42
  • Now Playing

    Russia is jamming U.S.-provided GPS signals in Ukraine, U.S. general says

    01:42
  • UP NEXT

    App launched after death of Daunte Wright offers legal guidance, records traffic stops

    02:05

  • Facing rising crime, Biden implements new federal regulations for ghost guns

    01:42

  • Covid cases continue to rise ahead of Passover and Easter

    01:39

  • Ukrainian survivor of Russian kidnapping and rape shares her story

    03:12

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All