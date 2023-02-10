IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pence subpoenaed by special counsel overseeing Trump investigation

    00:17

  • Burt Bacharach, legendary pop composer, dead at 94 years old

    01:41

  • Does race impact home appraisals?

    02:18

  • New Jersey teen’s suicide days after school hallway attack sparks walkouts

    01:55
  • Now Playing

    Russia launches new offensive in Eastern Ukraine

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria passes 20,000

    04:00

  • Southwest Airlines questioned by Congress after holiday travel chaos

    02:04

  • Chinese surveillance balloon debris reveals antennas capable of collecting intelligence

    02:16

  • Eye drops recall sparks alarm as doctors see infections linked to a dangerous bacteria

    01:49

  • China’s surveillance reach far more extensive than previously known, Blinken says

    01:12

  • Woman charged with threatening St. Louis family with racist rants and breaking into home

    02:00

  • U.S. training Somali troops to fight Al Qaeda subsidiary al-Shabab

    02:18

  • Biden’s State of the Union sparks harsh GOP response

    02:24

  • Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria rising sharply

    02:55

  • Inside Bakhmut as devastated Ukrainian city targeted by Russian attacks

    02:56

  • Four male Black teachers inspire students on more than academics

    01:45

  • Lithium-ion battery fires becoming increasingly common

    02:17

  • Alex Murdaugh’s financial misdeeds highlighted in murder trial

    01:32

  • Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon wreckage being examined by FBI

    01:56

  • Biden expected to deliver optimistic State of the Union to skeptical public

    02:31

Nightly News

Russia launches new offensive in Eastern Ukraine

02:15

Russian troops have launched a new offensive across Eastern Ukraine and are battering the town of Chasiv Yar with artillery day and night. NBC News’ Richard Engel is there speaking to families who have lost so much in the ongoing conflict.Feb. 10, 2023

  • Pence subpoenaed by special counsel overseeing Trump investigation

    00:17

  • Burt Bacharach, legendary pop composer, dead at 94 years old

    01:41

  • Does race impact home appraisals?

    02:18

  • New Jersey teen’s suicide days after school hallway attack sparks walkouts

    01:55
  • Now Playing

    Russia launches new offensive in Eastern Ukraine

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria passes 20,000

    04:00

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All