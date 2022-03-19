IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • One child who continues to defy all odds

    02:24

  • Interest in electric vehicles grows as gas prices rise

    02:21

  • Race to contain deadly Texas wildfires

    01:49

  • Four missing marines after Osprey crash

    01:17

  • Russia’s propaganda machine

    01:50
  • Now Playing

    Ukraine continues to resist 24 days into invasion

    02:32
  • UP NEXT

    Russia claims use of hypersonic missile for first time in Ukraine war

    02:48

  • Most medical debt will soon be removed from credit reports

    01:27

  • Russia targets civilians in Kyiv

    03:44

  • Biden warns Xi Jinping against aiding Russia

    01:40

  • Russian invasion: Ukraine and U.S. officials warn of mayor kidnappings

    01:43

  • Displaced Ukrainians battling hunger amid Russian invasion

    01:44

  • Kentucky inmate rescued factory employees from Mayfield tornado destruction

    01:44

  • Storms cause destruction in Southeast and Texas wildfire turns deadly

    01:30

  • Growing concern as Covid cases rise overseas

    01:47

  • Disaster-struck communities still struggling after FEMA aid denied

    02:34

  • NTSB says 13-year-old driving truck in deadly crash involving college golf team

    01:28

  • Smuggling networks hiding drugs in critical airplane tech, Homeland Security says

    01:27

  • Ukrainian refugees taking shelter in churches

    01:39

  • Ukrainian refugees flee besieged Mariupol

    01:46

Nightly News

Ukraine continues to resist 24 days into invasion

02:32

While images of the war continue to dominate Western media outlets, residents inside Russia are getting a very different picture. Putin touting the successes of Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine at a packed stadium in Moscow.March 19, 2022

  • One child who continues to defy all odds

    02:24

  • Interest in electric vehicles grows as gas prices rise

    02:21

  • Race to contain deadly Texas wildfires

    01:49

  • Four missing marines after Osprey crash

    01:17

  • Russia’s propaganda machine

    01:50
  • Now Playing

    Ukraine continues to resist 24 days into invasion

    02:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All