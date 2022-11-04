IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Midterm campaigns are focusing on crime and bail reform. What are the facts?

    03:34

  • NBA star Kyrie Irving under fire for antisemitic post

    01:54

  • TikTok becoming highly influential in midterm elections

    02:34

  • Car prices decrease after peaking in July

    01:44

  • Caught on camera: Great white shark leaping out of water behind surfer

    01:13

  • Pilots demanding more money after a year of travel chaos

    01:55

  • Brittney Griner meets with U.S. officials in jail

    01:03

  • Biden warns of Republicans being election deniers

    02:55

  • North Korea missile tests escalate tensions with U.S., South Korea

    01:27

  • Paul Pelosi released from hospital

    01:32

  • Voters in key battleground states split over candidates

    02:37

  • Arizona's key midterm races are in the spotlight. But what do voters really care about?

    02:55

  • Obesity drug shows promise for adolescents

    01:43

  • Grandchildren of etiquette author rewrite book with modern day instructions

    01:35

  • Uvalde’s new superintendent says security overhaul is underway

    01:40

  • New details about Paul Pelosi attack revealed in court documents

    01:43

  • Fed raises interest rates for sixth time this year

    02:00

  • Split ticket voters could determine winner in state elections

    02:29

  • New York City marathoner races with message of inspiration

    01:36

  • Experimental RSV vaccine gives hope to overwhelmed hospitals

    01:33

Nightly News

Russia’s threats to Ukrainian exports intensifies hunger crisis in East Africa

01:29

President Putin threatened to again stop Ukrainian ships full of staple foods bound for Africa. NBC News’ Keir Simmons reports from Kenya as a worsening drought deepens a hunger crisis, making food shipped from Ukraine even more crucial.Nov. 4, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Midterm campaigns are focusing on crime and bail reform. What are the facts?

    03:34

  • NBA star Kyrie Irving under fire for antisemitic post

    01:54

  • TikTok becoming highly influential in midterm elections

    02:34

  • Car prices decrease after peaking in July

    01:44

  • Caught on camera: Great white shark leaping out of water behind surfer

    01:13

  • Pilots demanding more money after a year of travel chaos

    01:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All