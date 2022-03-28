IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Russia shifts focus of invasion to eastern Ukraine

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Biden defends controversial comment about Putin that sparked backlash from U.S. allies   

    02:03

  • Ukrainians racing to protect Odesa

    01:49

  • Growing fallout from Will Smith’s Oscars slap

    02:14

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill banning conversation of gender and sexual orientation in schools

    02:05

  • Billions in pandemic relief funds lost to fraud

    03:47

  • CODA’s historic wins at the 2022 Oscars

    01:30

  • All cash offers are becoming more common in hot housing market

    02:30

  • Peace Corps returns to duty after global evacuation

    02:34

  • White House prepares for second booster

    01:40

  • The American Veterans fighting for Ukraine

    01:57

  • Russia ups the ante on Ukrainian attacks

    02:16

  • Biden delivers a brazen challenge to Putin

    02:55

  • Biden travels to Poland to survey humanitarian crisis

    02:14

  • Russia surrounding Chernihiv

    02:14

  • Exclusive look inside besieged Mariupol

    01:44

  • Ukrainian refugees crossing at the Polish border

    02:39

  • Ukraine’s refugees stuck in limbo

    02:09

  • Texts show wife of Justice Thomas, Ginni, urged Mark Meadows to overturn election results

    01:58

  • 14-year-old dies after fall from Orlando amusement park ride

    01:28

Nightly News

Russia shifts focus of invasion to eastern Ukraine

02:14

The mayor of Irpin stated that Ukraine had liberated a Kyiv suburb today. Mariupol has been bombed relentlessly, but the people continue to resist. Though the war continues, in Kharkiv, a troop of children’s entertainers is making the rounds of the subway stations.March 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Russia shifts focus of invasion to eastern Ukraine

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Biden defends controversial comment about Putin that sparked backlash from U.S. allies   

    02:03

  • Ukrainians racing to protect Odesa

    01:49

  • Growing fallout from Will Smith’s Oscars slap

    02:14

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill banning conversation of gender and sexual orientation in schools

    02:05

  • Billions in pandemic relief funds lost to fraud

    03:47

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All