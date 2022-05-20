Russia steps up attacks on Kharkiv after Ukrainian forces regain territory

Russia is scrambling to regain territory near Kharkiv, using indiscriminate attacks and reportedly replacing officers who have retreated or been pushed back. NBC News’ Richard Engel reconnects with 88-year-old Prescovia Ivanova. They met several weeks ago after intense fighting around her village near Kharkiv. Prescovia says things are improving. She cooks a meal at home, and tells Richard about her life before and during the war.May 20, 2022