Nightly News

Russia steps up attacks on Kharkiv after Ukrainian forces regain territory

02:15

Russia is scrambling to regain territory near Kharkiv, using indiscriminate attacks and reportedly replacing officers who have retreated or been pushed back. NBC News’ Richard Engel reconnects with 88-year-old Prescovia Ivanova. They met several weeks ago after intense fighting around her village near Kharkiv. Prescovia says things are improving. She cooks a meal at home, and tells Richard about her life before and during the war.May 20, 2022

