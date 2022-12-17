IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • International monkey trade exploded due to Covid vaccine development

    03:01

  • Holiday shipping deadlines: What you need to know

    01:39

  • Record amount of guns seized at TSA checkpoints

    01:51

  • Twitter, Elon Musk suspend several journalists from the platform

    01:34

  • Santa Claus spreading holiday cheer to deaf children using sign language

    01:32

  • RSV, flu, Covid cases skyrocketing ahead of holiday season

    02:10
  • Now Playing

    Russia targeting Ukrainian power grid during frigid winter

    01:33
  • UP NEXT

    Winter storm blasts Northeast with heavy snow, ice

    01:57

  • Is solar power the future of electric vehicles?

    02:28

  • Louisiana restaurant destroyed by hurricane reopens and inspires community

    01:44

  • Texas school district accused of inaction over racist bullying of Black students

    03:09

  • New ‘Harry & Meghan’ episodes expose family fallout

    01:13

  • Deadly winter storm system headed for Northeast

    04:27

  • Senate passes TikTok bill that would ban app from government devices

    01:45

  • White House restarts free Covid test program amid tripledemic fears

    01:57

  • Christian pastor and son arrested in alleged Covid fraud scheme

    02:12

  • Tornado hits New Orleans as massive winter storm sweeps U.S.

    04:18

  • Parents of UVA football player who was killed speak out

    01:37

  • Migrant surge at border ahead of Title 42 ending

    01:29

  • Fed announces another interest rate hike of 0.5%

    01:36

Nightly News

Russia targeting Ukrainian power grid during frigid winter

01:33

Russia fired at least 76 missiles, most of them at Kyiv, according to Ukraine, and were targeting energy infrastructure. NBC News’ Ellison Barber has the latest details on the ongoing conflict.Dec. 17, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    International monkey trade exploded due to Covid vaccine development

    03:01

  • Holiday shipping deadlines: What you need to know

    01:39

  • Record amount of guns seized at TSA checkpoints

    01:51

  • Twitter, Elon Musk suspend several journalists from the platform

    01:34

  • Santa Claus spreading holiday cheer to deaf children using sign language

    01:32

  • RSV, flu, Covid cases skyrocketing ahead of holiday season

    02:10

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All