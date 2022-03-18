IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Russia targets civilians in Kyiv

Nightly News

Russia targets civilians in Kyiv

A Russian missile devastated an entire community in Kyiv early Friday morning. Meanwhile, Russia attacked new locations, including an aircraft repair facility outside Lviv.March 18, 2022

