Russia targets Odesa as Zelenskyy warns blockades threaten global food supply

Ukraine reports that Russia fired seven missiles at the crucial port city of Odesa, hitting a shopping center and warehouse. A security guard was killed in the attack. Though unscathed in the beginning of the war, the city is now being targeted nearly every day. President Zelenskyy warns the Russian blockade of ports like Odesa threatens the world’s food supply. Ukraine produces around 20 percent of the world’s high-grade wheat, now stuck in silos.May 10, 2022