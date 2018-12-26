Russia testing new hypersonic nuclear missile

Russia testing new hypersonic nuclear missile01:22
Russia has said the new missile system, one of several new weapons Putin announced in March, is highly maneuverable, allowing it to easily evade missile defense systems.
Dallas mentoring program bridges gap between children and those who serve01:31
MLB prospect pays off parents’ debt in Christmas surprise01:12
Russia testing new hypersonic nuclear missile01:22
Investigators searching for cause of deadly South Dakota plane crash00:51
Indonesian authorities warn of possible second tsunami01:37
U.S. border agency releases revised timeline before 8-year-old boy’s death01:43