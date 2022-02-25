IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts U.S. economy
The stock market staged a huge recovery from an 859-point selloff at the open after President Biden didn’t announce the toughest possible sanctions against Russia. Meanwhile, oil pushed $100 per barrel on the global market. For every $10 increase, gas prices also rise by 20 cents.
Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts U.S. economy
