Russian army expands assault on Ukraine

Russian forces increased their aerial strikes on Ukrainian cities, hitting a home for the elderly in Kharkiv. Russian President Vladimir Putin has greenlit allied mercenaries out of the Middle East to bolster Russian forces, which have taken severe losses to the Ukrainian defense.March 12, 2022
