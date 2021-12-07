Russian forces at the ready near Ukraine border, new satellite images show
01:37
Share this -
copied
President Biden has signaled that the U.S. would oppose an attack by Russian President Vladimir Putin, likely using sanctions. The two leaders are set to meet in a video conference tomorrow.Dec. 7, 2021
Exclusive look at new ‘killer’ drone small enough to fit in a backpack
02:06
Remembering former U.S. Senator Bob Dole
02:24
Russian forces at the ready near Ukraine border, new satellite images show