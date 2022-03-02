IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Russian forces escalate attacks in Ukraine

Nightly News

Russian forces escalate attacks in Ukraine

Facing growing resistance and mounting logistical setbacks, Russia has unleashed an even more massive attack against Ukraine. Ukrainian officials say Russia targeted a government administration building with a missile strike. March 2, 2022

