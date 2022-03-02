Facing growing resistance and mounting logistical setbacks, Russia has unleashed an even more massive attack against Ukraine. Ukrainian officials say Russia targeted a government administration building with a missile strike. March 2, 2022
Growing concern over Putin’s next move
01:43
Now Playing
Russian forces escalate attacks in Ukraine
03:05
UP NEXT
More than 600,000 Ukrainians rush to escape Russian invasion, UN says
02:20
Kharkiv moves underground as Russian attacks hit Freedom Square, residential building
01:35
Biden to deliver first State of the Union address amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
02:10
White House Chief of Staff previews Biden’s State of the Union address