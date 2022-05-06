Russian forces try to break Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol

Another 50 civilians were evacuated from Mariupol’s steel plant to Russian-controlled territory. This comes after NBC News reports that U.S. intelligence shares with Ukraine led to Ukraine’s sinking of the Moskva. The Pentagon has denied targeting the ship. First Lady Jill Biden is beginning a trip to Eastern Europe to meet with U.S. and NATO military leadership in Romania. She plans to visit Slovakia’s border with Ukraine.May 6, 2022