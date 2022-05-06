IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Horse racing legends spend retirement on this sprawling Kentucky farm

    01:39

  • Spotlight on South Dakota as sole abortion clinic fears Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:08

  • Americans hosting and helping Ukrainian refugees in the U.S.

    02:03

  • Inflation numbers put a wrench into Americans’ summer plans

    01:37

  • Rising Covid cases spark fears of another wave

    01:43

  • U.S. added 428,000 jobs in April amid soaring inflation

    01:55
  • Now Playing

    Russian forces try to break Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    Deadly explosion at Havana hotel

    01:41

  • Tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma as severe weather sweeps region

    01:47

  • Stock market takes a tumble following interest rate increase

    00:58

  • Ukrainians seeking asylum in the U.S. face painstaking process, family says

    01:37

  • Ukrainian forces fighting ‘bloody battles’ in Mariupol

    02:14

  • Louisiana advances bill to criminalize abortion in wake of Supreme Court leak

    01:56

  • New omicron subvariant fueling Covid surge across much of U.S.

    01:40

  • Amber Heard testifies against Johnny Depp in defamation lawsuit

    01:43

  • Ultramarathon runner inspires as he races toward his goals

    01:39

  • Biden slams leaked Supreme Court draft opinion: ‘This is about a lot more than abortion’

    01:59

  • How the Supreme Court’s potential Roe v. Wade reversal could impact states

    02:14

  • 1 million people in the U.S. have now died from Covid

    02:17

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates for second time this year

    01:45

Nightly News

Russian forces try to break Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol

02:17

Another 50 civilians were evacuated from Mariupol’s steel plant to Russian-controlled territory. This comes after NBC News reports that U.S. intelligence shares with Ukraine led to Ukraine’s sinking of the Moskva. The Pentagon has denied targeting the ship. First Lady Jill Biden is beginning a trip to Eastern Europe to meet with U.S. and NATO military leadership in Romania. She plans to visit Slovakia’s border with Ukraine.May 6, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Horse racing legends spend retirement on this sprawling Kentucky farm

    01:39

  • Spotlight on South Dakota as sole abortion clinic fears Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:08

  • Americans hosting and helping Ukrainian refugees in the U.S.

    02:03

  • Inflation numbers put a wrench into Americans’ summer plans

    01:37

  • Rising Covid cases spark fears of another wave

    01:43

  • U.S. added 428,000 jobs in April amid soaring inflation

    01:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All