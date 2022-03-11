Russian foreign minister denies invading Ukraine as high-level talks fail to secure ceasefire
Ukraine’s foreign minister says Russia is demanding the government’s surrender, while his Russian counterpart denied invading Ukraine. As Ukrainians continue to put up a tough fight, NBC News’ Richard Engel shows us the defenses on the front lines in Irpin.March 11, 2022
Russian foreign minister denies invading Ukraine as high-level talks fail to secure ceasefire
