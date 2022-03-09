IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Russian invasion a historic test for world leaders

    04:17
Nightly News

Russian invasion a historic test for world leaders

04:17

The world is seeing three very different examples of presidential power from Ukraine, Russia and the United States. NBC News Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss joins Lester Holt with analysis of this difficult moment as a test of leadership.March 9, 2022

