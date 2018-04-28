Feedback
Russian lawyer who met with Kushner, Don Jr. admits to being an informant

 

“I am a lawyer and I am an informant,” Natalia Veselnitskaya tells NBC News’ Richard Engel in an exclusive interview. She previously claimed she “wasn’t an agent for anyone” at her 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

U.S. News

Golden State Killer suspect's capture sparks DNA site privacy fears

U.S. news
Bill Cosby could be sentenced to 30 years in prison. But it's likely to be much less.

Bill Cosby Scandal
Judge confines Bill Cosby to his Pennsylvania home until he is sentenced

Bill Cosby Scandal
New technology aims to lessen impact of potholes on cars
Autos
Video shows Georgia police slamming ex-NFL player to the ground
U.S. news

World News

Kim Jong Un agrees to denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

Kim Jong Un pledges 'no more war,' agrees to denuclearization at historic summit

World
Louis Arthur Charles: Prince William and Duchess Kate name new royal baby

It's Prince Louis: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge name new royal baby

World
Royal baby name revealed: Louis Arthur Charles
World
Kim Jong Un agrees to denuclearization of Korean Peninsula
North Korea
Korean leaders toast the future at post-summit banquet
North Korea
