Nightly News

Russian military strikes another apartment building in Ukraine

01:29

The Russian military struck an apartment building in Kharkiv and Ukraine is saying that dozens of civilians are dead after a Russian missile hit another apartment building this weekend in eastern Donetsk. Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy accused Russia of targeting civilians as Russia now is gaining ground in eastern Ukraine.July 11, 2022

