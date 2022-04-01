IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Russian officials say Ukraine launched cross-border attack

Nightly News

Russian officials say Ukraine launched cross-border attack

02:26

Russian officials say Ukraine took the war to Russia, launching a cross-border attack with two combat helicopters. A senior U.S. defense official said that Ukraine was responsible for the raid, Ukraine’s first of the war. Ukrainian defense officials say they cannot confirm or deny their involvement.  April 1, 2022

    Russian officials say Ukraine launched cross-border attack

