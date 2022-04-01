Russian soldiers fled Chornobyl after suffering acute radiation sickness
Ukrainian authorities have also reported that employees inside the plant had worked at gunpoint after Russian forces seized control five weeks ago. The agency in charge of the country’s nuclear power stations now says the Russian soldiers fled toward Ukraine’s border with Belarus in phases that began on Tuesday. April 1, 2022
