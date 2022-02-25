IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Russians react to Putin's invasion of Ukraine

    01:32
Nightly News

Russians react to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

01:32

Protests broke out in more than 50 cities across Russia, according to an NGO. NBC News’ Keir Simmons is in Moscow, where some citizens say the invasion is “a tragedy” and are scared for relatives in Ukraine. Others are supporting President Putin.Feb. 25, 2022

    Russians react to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

    01:32
    Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts U.S. economy

    01:18

  • Russia launches full-scale invasion of Ukraine

    03:42

