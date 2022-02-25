IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ukrainians flee Kyiv, take shelter as Russia launches invasion 01:54 Ex-officers found guilty of violating George Floyd’s civil rights 00:52 Ukraine crisis: How far could Putin go and could NATO allies be pulled in? 01:37
Now Playing
Russians react to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine 01:32
UP NEXT
Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts U.S. economy 01:18 Russia launches full-scale invasion of Ukraine 03:42 Biden imposes new sanctions on Russia after invasion of Ukraine 02:38 Blinken: Putin's invasion of Ukraine 'much bigger than NATO' 02:28 Apartment rental prices surging in major U.S. cities 01:43 Blinken: Russian forces in place for 'major aggression against Ukraine' 02:28 Ukraine declares state of emergency as U.S. warns of full-scale Russian invasion 02:25 New sanctions ‘not influential enough’ to deter Putin, former Russian official says 01:30 Washington, DC on alert ahead of expected trucker Covid protests 01:31 Exclusive: Husband of ‘Rust’ cinematographer blames Alec Baldwin, others for wife’s death 02:08 Captive helps end hostage standoff at Amsterdam Apple store 01:30 ‘Wicked’s’ first Black Glinda is breaking barriers on Broadway 01:54 3 men who killed Ahmaud Arbery found guilty of hate crimes 01:39 Remembering ‘America’s Got Talent’ singer Jane ‘Nightbirde’ Marczewski 01:52 U.S. Soccer agrees to pay women’s and men’s teams equally after legal fight 01:42 DHS warns of urgent cyberattack threat as Russia tensions escalate 01:39 Russians react to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine 01:32
Protests broke out in more than 50 cities across Russia, according to an NGO. NBC News’ Keir Simmons is in Moscow, where some citizens say the invasion is “a tragedy” and are scared for relatives in Ukraine. Others are supporting President Putin.
Feb. 25, 2022 Read More Ukrainians flee Kyiv, take shelter as Russia launches invasion 01:54 Ex-officers found guilty of violating George Floyd’s civil rights 00:52 Ukraine crisis: How far could Putin go and could NATO allies be pulled in? 01:37
Now Playing
Russians react to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine 01:32
UP NEXT
Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts U.S. economy 01:18 Russia launches full-scale invasion of Ukraine 03:42