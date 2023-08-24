IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Sabotage likely behind Prigozhin’s presumed death in plane crash, U.S. officials say

01:53

U.S. officials believe Yevgeny Prigozhin’s presumed death was likely an assassination attempt — although what led to the plane crash is still a mystery. Russian President Putin acknowledged the incident publicly for the first time, offering condolences to the Wagner mercenary chief’s family. NBC News’ Richard Engel reports.Aug. 24, 2023

