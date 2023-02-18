IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Wrongfully convicted man spent 28 years in jail due to outdated Missouri law

    03:02
  • Now Playing

    Sacred book of 125,000 names recognizes Japanese Americans wrongfully incarcerated during WWII

    02:26
  • UP NEXT

    12-year-old boy dies unexpectedly during football practice in New Jersey

    01:31

  • Fox News’ biggest names promoted Trump’s election claims despite not believing it

    01:56

  • Vice President Harris on China: ‘we do maintain diplomatic communication’

    01:20

  • Company responsible for Ohio train derailment has provided more than $2 million so far to residents

    02:06

  • Memphis police officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating in court for the first time

    02:13

  • Bruce Willis’ condition progressed into frontotemporal dementia

    01:24

  • Millions of children in Ukraine displaced as Russia continues attacks

    03:04

  • Legendary broadcaster Tim McCarver dead at 81

    01:04

  • Adderall shortage impacting millions of Americans

    01:37

  • Growing health concerns over Ohio train derailment

    02:20

  • Biden defends decision to shoot down unidentified objects

    03:23

  • Georgia grand jury investigating Trump and allies releases key parts of report

    01:17

  • New details released on Michigan State University alleged gunman

    01:27

  • HCA neurosurgeon says lives ‘absolutely’ have been lost due to hospital chain’s behavior

    04:08

  • Defense Secretary Austin speaks out about shot down unidentified objects

    01:58

  • Michigan State University community reeling after deadly mass shooting on campus

    01:37

  • Buffalo mass shooter given ten life sentences in prison

    01:38

  • Ohio residents demanding answers after train derailment and burning chemicals

    02:01

Nightly News

Sacred book of 125,000 names recognizes Japanese Americans wrongfully incarcerated during WWII

02:26

This weekend marks the 81st anniversary of Executive Order 9066, which led to the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda shares more about the 1,000-page book with more than 125,000 names of innocent people impacted, which includes her own family.Feb. 18, 2023

  • Wrongfully convicted man spent 28 years in jail due to outdated Missouri law

    03:02
  • Now Playing

    Sacred book of 125,000 names recognizes Japanese Americans wrongfully incarcerated during WWII

    02:26
  • UP NEXT

    12-year-old boy dies unexpectedly during football practice in New Jersey

    01:31

  • Fox News’ biggest names promoted Trump’s election claims despite not believing it

    01:56

  • Vice President Harris on China: ‘we do maintain diplomatic communication’

    01:20

  • Company responsible for Ohio train derailment has provided more than $2 million so far to residents

    02:06

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All