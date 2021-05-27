Safety concerns over anti-Asian hate keep students learning from home (Part 2)

At PS 130 in New York City's Chinatown, where nearly 87 percent of students are Asian American, just 30 percent of students have opted for in-person learning. NBC News' Vicky Nguyen talks to Principal Renny Fong about the "grieving process" he felt amid the surge in anti-Asian hate crimes, and the hope he feels as more people show solidarity. Nguyen also talks to Mina Nakajima-Wu about her concerns for her children.