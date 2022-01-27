IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russia builds up troops along Ukraine border with ‘many more’ potentially on the way

    01:22

  • ‘Stealth’ version of omicron variant discovered in California

    01:51

  • Federal Reserve signals interest rate hike

    02:33

  • New Mexico calls on National Guard to serve as substitute teachers amid shortage

    01:49
    Sailor’s remains identified with DNA sampling decades after Pearl Harbor

    01:23
    2022 Baseball Hall of Fame results revealed

    01:32

  • Friendship formed after Maryland teen’s message in a bottle found in Ireland

    01:41

  • China adds new restrictions to contain Covid ahead of Olympics

    01:40

  • SAT to go digital, shorter in 2024

    01:57

  • Boris Johnson’s inner circle under investigation over lockdown parties

    01:29

  • Government warns microchip shortage could drive up prices

    01:44

  • NATO and Russia mobilizing around Ukraine to prepare for potential conflict

    01:25

  • Sacramento EMTs overwhelmed amid omicron wave

    01:45

  • Pfizer testing omicron-specific Covid vaccine

    02:09

  • Some Virginia school districts sue over governor’s executive order

    01:41

  • Supreme Court agrees to hear challenges to affirmative action in college admissions

    01:01

  • Carjackings up in many major U.S. cities

    01:30

Nightly News

Sailor’s remains identified with DNA sampling decades after Pearl Harbor

01:23

Frank Nicoles Jr. was missing and presumed dead after the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. The military used DNA sampling to identify his remains, and Nicoles received full military honors upon the arrival of his casket in San Antonio, Texas.Jan. 27, 2022

Best of NBC News

