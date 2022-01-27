Sailor’s remains identified with DNA sampling decades after Pearl Harbor
Frank Nicoles Jr. was missing and presumed dead after the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. The military used DNA sampling to identify his remains, and Nicoles received full military honors upon the arrival of his casket in San Antonio, Texas.Jan. 27, 2022
