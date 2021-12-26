San Diego choir unites to share holiday songs

Steph Johnson co-founded the Voices Of Our City Choir non-profit to help those struggling with homelessness. The group connects vocal artists and musicians, many who lost their way and ended up unsheltered. They’re back for their first big in-person performance.Dec. 26, 2021
