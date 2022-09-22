IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Puerto Rico recovering from Hurricane Fiona destruction

    03:05

  • Two Americans freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange

    01:01

  • Stacey Abrams says Georgia is ‘essential’ to U.S. politics

    02:43

  • Biden slams Putin’s ‘irresponsible’ nuclear threats

    02:28

  • Trump sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James in civil lawsuit

    03:43

  • Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rate by 0.75%

    01:45

  • Amazon rainforest severely impacted by gold mining

    04:30

  • DOJ investigating massive Covid-19 relief money fraud

    01:47

  • Investigators in Ukraine exhuming bodies as evidence of possible war crimes

    02:39

  • EXCLUSIVE: Roger Federer speaks out about retirement

    01:24

  • Flights carrying 48 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard being investigated

    01:29

  • Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 3 storm

    03:37

  • Judge overturns Adnan Syed’s murder conviction

    01:11

  • Hurricane Fiona hits Puerto Rico with catastrophic flooding

    02:35

  • Can scientists bring a natural wonder back to life?

    02:15

  • New York City may turn to cruise ships to house migrants

    01:31

  • How are small towns bracing for large migrant influxes?

    01:48

  • Hurricane Fiona wipes out Puerto Rico’s power

    01:53

  • Some are spending hundreds or thousands to keep their kids in youth sports

    02:26

  • Investigators search for more bodies in Ukrainian town’s mass grave

    02:15

Nightly News

San Diego program helping with homelessness and food waste

01:38

A unique San Diego initiative is tackling homelessness and food waste. The collaborative program provides training and employment to people living in homeless shelters to rescue food that would otherwise go to waste.Sept. 22, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Puerto Rico recovering from Hurricane Fiona destruction

    03:05

  • Two Americans freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange

    01:01

  • Stacey Abrams says Georgia is ‘essential’ to U.S. politics

    02:43

  • Biden slams Putin’s ‘irresponsible’ nuclear threats

    02:28

  • Trump sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James in civil lawsuit

    03:43

  • Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rate by 0.75%

    01:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All