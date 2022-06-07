San Francisco District Attorney faces recall election

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin cast his ballot on Monday for an election where he faces being recalled. Boudin was elected on a promise to fight inequality in the justice system with alternatives to prison, pushing against what he calls “mass incarceration.” But, polls show Boudin is at risk of losing his job in one of America’s most progressive cities, as San Francisco struggles with homelessness, hate crimes, and violence.June 7, 2022