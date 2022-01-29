IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

San Francisco lifts indoor mask mandate for those who are boosted

01:29

Starting next week, people who can prove they received a booster shot can go without a mask inside offices, gyms, college classrooms and certain indoor venues. Masks will still be required in retail stores and public schools.Jan. 29, 2022

