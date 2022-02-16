Sandy Hook families reach $73m settlement with gunmaker Remington
The families of five children and four adults killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary massacre have reached a historic $73 million settlement with Remington. The families argued the gunmaker violated a Connecticut law by marketing an AR-15 style rifle to civilians.Feb. 16, 2022
