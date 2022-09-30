IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Sanibel Island cut off from mainland Florida due to Hurricane Ian

02:24

Hurricane Ian’s wind and storm surge tore Sanibel Island to shreds, prompting a massive rescue effort. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky gives us an aerial view of the damage to the barrier island which is now only accessible by boat or helicopter.Sept. 30, 2022

