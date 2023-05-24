Sargassum seaweed taking over beaches in Florida, Mexico and the Caribbean

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sargassum, a type of seaweed, is critical for marine life but is growing aggressively closer to shores. Its increasing presence is creating an unpleasant smell for beachgoers in Florida, Mexico and the Caribbean. NBC News’ Sam Brock shares more details on what’s driving the build up.May 24, 2023

