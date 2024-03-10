IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
SAT exam now completely digital and an hour shorter
March 10, 202401:53

  • Family and friends surprise BYU basketball player by performing Haka

    03:07

  • Critics predict who will win big at 2024 Academy Awards

    01:59
  • Now Playing

    SAT exam now completely digital and an hour shorter

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Biden and Trump hold campaign events in Georgia on Saturday

    02:30

  • New efforts underway to deliver food aid to Gaza

    02:02

  • 2 National Guard soldiers, Border Patrol agent killed in Texas helicopter crash

    01:40

  • Report: Justice Department opens criminal investigation into Alaska Airlines mid-air incident

    01:42

  • Mystery of the unicorns in Providence, R.I.

    01:40

  • Harris says Biden put to rest voter concerns about age

    03:28

  • Pentagon report says no evidence of UFOs, aliens

    01:29

  • Gaza authorities say 5 killed by food aid pallet

    01:50

  • Bill that could ban TikTok in the U.S. to be debated in Congress

    01:47

  • Exclusive: Texas governor defends his migrant and border policies

    01:48

  • Osprey returns to flight after months-long grounding

    01:53

  • Runway shut down after United plane slides into grass

    01:35

  • Texas governor: Biden State of the Union was a ‘slap in the face’ to those who care about the border

    08:37

  • United flight loses tire after takeoff

    00:41

  • Promising new early results for weight loss pill trial

    01:40

  • State of the Union address is high-stakes moment for Biden

    02:36

  • Sailor becomes first American woman to sail solo nonstop around the world

    01:34

Nightly News

SAT exam now completely digital and an hour shorter

01:53

The SAT exam is now an hour shorter and is completely digital. The College Board piloted the digital exam abroad last year. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah has more on why the changes were made and what students are saying.March 10, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Family and friends surprise BYU basketball player by performing Haka

    03:07

  • Critics predict who will win big at 2024 Academy Awards

    01:59
  • Now Playing

    SAT exam now completely digital and an hour shorter

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Biden and Trump hold campaign events in Georgia on Saturday

    02:30

  • New efforts underway to deliver food aid to Gaza

    02:02

  • 2 National Guard soldiers, Border Patrol agent killed in Texas helicopter crash

    01:40
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All