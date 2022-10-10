IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Saudi Arabia announces massive cut to oil production

01:42

Saudi Arabia announced a drastic cut to oil production, dealing a major blow to American consumers and to President Biden. NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell has more details on the impact of the decision on gas prices and the midterms.Oct. 10, 2022

